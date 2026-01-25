Lucas Giolito Update Drops After Big Year With Red Sox

It certainly sounds like the market is starting to pick up steam involving a prominent member of the 2025 Boston Red Sox.

Lucas Giolito was a key cog in the starting rotation for Boston in 2025. He made 26 starts and finished the season with a 3.41 ERA in 145 innings pitched. Giolito, Garrett Crochet, and Brayan Bello were the team's top three starting pitchers and were a part of a three-headed attack that carried the team down the stretch when the offense was stalling and injuries popped up elsewhere on the roster, including to Roman Anthony.

Boston has been busy adding starters this offseason, including Sonny Gray, Johan Oviedo, and Ranger Suárez. There doesn't appear to be room for Giolito in Boston. Giolito is one of the top remaining free agents out there and the rumors are starting to heat up. On Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that "many teams" are showing interest in the former All-Star, including the Detroit Tigers.

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"Tigers are one of many teams showing interest in free agent starter Lucas Giolito. If he goes there, he’d join his HS teammate Jack Flaherty on a strong staff," Heyman wrote.

Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press also has reported that the Tigers are interested in Giolito. That's not all. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon also reported that there is interest in Giolito from Detroit.

"The Detroit Tigers continue to explore the starting-pitching market, talking to free-agent right-handers Lucas Giolito and Chris Bassitt, among others, according to a person briefed on their conversations," wrote Rosenthal and Sammon.

That's three separate prominent outlets reporting interest between the Tigers and Giolito. While that doesn't guarantee that a deal gets done, that's a lot of smoke around one team. It doesn't hurt that his former high school teammate is a member of the Tigers in Jack Flaherty. Keep an eye on this one.

