Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 22-Year-Old Continues Meteoric Rise With 'April All-Star' Recognition

Look at the picture below... Now that's a meteoric rise.

Jackson Roberts

Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) steals second base as Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) goes up to catch a ball from Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (not pictured) during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) steals second base as Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) goes up to catch a ball from Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (not pictured) during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Remember when second base was a point of contention during spring training for the Boston Red Sox?

David Hamilton had a shot to win the job, some said. Vaughn Grissom was given a fair shot after a disappointing 2024 campaign. There was even a day or two where a few whispers about Nick Sogard came out of the woodwork.

However, Boston's number-two prospect Kristian Campbell earned the benefit of the doubt, and it's a good thing he did. After a slow start to spring training, Campbell's big-league career has been off to a blazing first month. Not only is he the best rookie in the American League, but he's the best second baseman by far.

Insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic agrees with that sentiment. On Thursday, Bowden named Campbell to his "April All-Star team," which only included starters in each league.

"Campbell signed an eight-year, $60 million contract in early April and is already delivering as one of the top rookies in the game," Bowden wrote.

"He has slashed .301/.407/.495 (164 OPS+) with 17 runs and 12 RBIs. Campbell, 22, edged out Jazz Chisholm Jr., who leads all AL second basemen with seven homers and 17 RBIs but is hitting just .181 with a .304 on-base percentage."

Watching Campbell night after night, what sticks out is the composure and consistency. That strong month isn't buoyed by a big game or two. He's been on base in 26 of his 29 big-league games, with 31 hits and 19 walks helping him to the second-best on-base percentage on the team.

At only 22, Campbell has the world at his fingertips right now. He can be a real All-Star if he keeps this up. In fact, he can be an All-Star for many years to come. And with more help on the way from the minor-league ranks, he can be part of a youth movement that buoys the Red Sox to a string of World Series runs.

More MLB: Speculation About Red Sox Replacing Triston Casas At 1B Has Gotten Out Of Hand

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News