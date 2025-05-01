Red Sox 22-Year-Old Continues Meteoric Rise With 'April All-Star' Recognition
Remember when second base was a point of contention during spring training for the Boston Red Sox?
David Hamilton had a shot to win the job, some said. Vaughn Grissom was given a fair shot after a disappointing 2024 campaign. There was even a day or two where a few whispers about Nick Sogard came out of the woodwork.
However, Boston's number-two prospect Kristian Campbell earned the benefit of the doubt, and it's a good thing he did. After a slow start to spring training, Campbell's big-league career has been off to a blazing first month. Not only is he the best rookie in the American League, but he's the best second baseman by far.
Insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic agrees with that sentiment. On Thursday, Bowden named Campbell to his "April All-Star team," which only included starters in each league.
"Campbell signed an eight-year, $60 million contract in early April and is already delivering as one of the top rookies in the game," Bowden wrote.
"He has slashed .301/.407/.495 (164 OPS+) with 17 runs and 12 RBIs. Campbell, 22, edged out Jazz Chisholm Jr., who leads all AL second basemen with seven homers and 17 RBIs but is hitting just .181 with a .304 on-base percentage."
Watching Campbell night after night, what sticks out is the composure and consistency. That strong month isn't buoyed by a big game or two. He's been on base in 26 of his 29 big-league games, with 31 hits and 19 walks helping him to the second-best on-base percentage on the team.
At only 22, Campbell has the world at his fingertips right now. He can be a real All-Star if he keeps this up. In fact, he can be an All-Star for many years to come. And with more help on the way from the minor-league ranks, he can be part of a youth movement that buoys the Red Sox to a string of World Series runs.
