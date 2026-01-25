Eugenio Suárez Checks One Red Sox Box, Misses Another

There are still options on the table for the Boston Red Sox if they want to bring more power to town.

In 2025, the Red Sox finished the regular season 15th in the league with 186 homers as a team. The Red Sox finished the season with the fourth-most homers in the American League East. The New York Yankees led the league with 274 homers; the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays finished the season tied for 11th in the league with 191 long balls.

At this point last season, the Red Sox had Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman. But Devers was traded and Bregman left in free agency. That's a lot of pop to make up for. The Red Sox did a good job bringing Willson Contreras to town and will have a full season of Roman Anthony, which should help mitigate the losses. But there is room for one more. MLB.com's Theo DeRosa made the case for Eugenio Suárez.

Who could be an option for Boston?

Oct 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) throws to first for an out against Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (not pictured) in the sixth inning during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

"Eugenio Suárez," DeRosa wrote. "Pro: Big-time pop. If Suárez can replicate his 2025 in terms of his power production, he has a chance to put up a record-breaking season for the Red Sox. Boston has only had two 50-homer seasons in its rich history -- Jimmie Foxx (50) in 1938 and David Ortiz (54) in 2006 -- and Suárez totaled 49 dingers between the D-backs and Mariners last year.

"The pop in the veteran third baseman’s right-handed bat would give the Red Sox a new dimension offensively, elevating a club that finished in the middle of the pack in homers in 2025 to a potential top-10 finish league-wide. It’s not just dingers: Suárez drove in a career-high 118 runs last season, and that total might even go up in a talented Red Sox lineup led by Roman Anthony, Trevor Story and Jarren Duran."

While Suárez would clearly solve the team's power problem — he hit 49 homers in 2025 and drove in 118 runs — and doesn't have much defensive upside at this point in his career. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Jan. 20 that there had been "very little traction" on a deal with Suárez.

Since then, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has discussed the importance of infield defense for run prevention. While Suárez clearly would help offensively, he doesn't have defensive upside and shouldn't be considered likely at this point.

