Red Sox Next Slugger? Boston Hinting At Next Big Promotion
Could the Boston Red Sox get a powerboost in the middle of the lineup before the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season comes to a close?
That's a big question right now, and one that's worth exploring for Boston. The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline obviously is behind us. It passed on July 31st and the Red Sox came away with Steven Matz and Dustin May. No slugger. There were rumors out there about the possibility of adding a bat, but the Red Sox clearly were more focused on pitching.
Although the trade deadline is behind us, that doesn't mean that the Red Sox can't add another piece to help down the stretch, though.
Will Red Sox call up one more big-name prospeect in 2025?
The Red Sox have already made some pretty significant prospect decisions this season. It started with the Red Sox starting Kristian Campbell up in the majors to kick off the season. Since then, the Red Sox called up both Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony. Anthony and Campbell both even landed a long-term extensions with the Red Sox.
These three aren't the only prospects for Red Sox fans to be excited about. Another guy who has taken the minors by storm this season is outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia. There's no room in the Boston outfield for him right now, though. Even with 15 homers in 57 games with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, there's no room in the outfield.
But, it sounds like the Red Sox are getting creative. Recently, reports have come out of Worcester left and right that Garcia has been working out at first base. This was the case once again on Friday.
This is the development that should be making Boston fans the most excited right now. Garcia has been talked about a lot this season. But, not at the level he probably should because Campbell, Anthony, and Mayer are in town. He's batting over .300, had 15 homers, and 47 RBIs since his promotion to Triple-A. All of that is just in 57 games. He's not just knocking on the big league door, he's shoving it down.
If he can get up to speed at first base, maybe the 22-year-old could be the team's biggest summer addition. Boston has been in flux at first base with Triston Casas out for the season, but has gotten through. This is another way the club could do so.