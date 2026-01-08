Red Sox’s Johan Oviedo Deal Suddenly Looks Like A Steal

The Boston Red Sox had a busy afternoon on Thursday.

Like each team around the league with arbitration-eligible players, Boston had to file potential salary numbers by Thursday's deadline, as well as the players. Boston has four arbitration-eligible players: Johan Oviedo, Tanner Houck, Triston Casas, and Romy Gonzalez. When the arbitration filing deadline comes, both teams and players have to file what they think salaries should be before the deadline. The two sides can avoid arbitration if they come together on a number. If things don't go their way, they have to argue why their number is the right one in front of a neutral party, who then decides.

It's a tough process, especially if the two sides go to a hearing. On the bright side, though, Ari Alexander of 7News Boston WHDH reported on Thursday that the Red Sox have avoided arbitration with their newest addition in Oviedo with a $1.55 million deal.

The Red Sox look like they made the right move

"Source: The Red Sox and RHP Johan Oviedo have agreed to a $1.55 million deal, avoiding arbitration," Alexander wrote on X.

This is a big-time move for Boston. The Red Sox notably acquired Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier in the offseason for a package centered on Jhostynxon Garcia. Oviedo has big upside and is expected to at least compete for a spot in the Red Sox's starting rotation for the 2026 season. He made nine starts in 2025 and had a 3.57 ERA in 40 1/3 innings of work.

Having a potential hurler in the rotation on a deal like this is always good. The price of pitching has been exponentially growing. Look at Dylan Cease, for example. He got a seven-year, $210 million deal this winter from the Toronto Blue Jays. Having one of your consistent starters on a deal like this gives the team flexibility to do other things, like adding another bat.

Also, this deal comes in lower than MLB Trade Rumors' projection. Each year, MLB Trade Rumors drops projections for arbitration-eligible players and the numbers are respected. This year, they had Oviedo projected to land a $2 million deal. Now, $450,000 may not sound like much in the grand scheme of the payroll, but it makes the trade look even better on paper. If he can go out in 2026 and get the ball every fifth day for Boston, that would be a win.

