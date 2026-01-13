Red Sox' Triston Casas Has Uphill Battle For Opening Day Return

The biggest story of the week — and offseason — for the Boston Red Sox is the loss of Alex Bregman.

Unless the club lands someone like Bo Bichette or Kyle Tucker, this will remain the case. But there are other things Red Sox fans should know, with Spring Training just a few weeks away from kicking off. One story that went under the radar earlier in the week is the recovery of young first baseman Triston Casas.

Casas missed most of the 2025 and 2024 campaigns due to different injuries. In 2025, Casas played in just 29 games after rupturing his left patellar tendon. That's a tough injury and the club brought in Willson Contreras this offseason to play first base.

The Red Sox slugger is working his way back

Casas was vocal during the 2025 season that his hope is to be ready for Opening Day. While this is the case, he acknowledged that this past weekend that it would be a "tight squeeze" but that he is hoping to play in Spring Training games, as shared by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.

"Casas said being ready for Opening Day will be a 'tight squeeze,' since that will be just shy of 11 months after his left knee surgery," Healey wrote. "Doctors have told him recovering from a torn patellar tendon operation requires about 12. He hopes to play in some spring training games."

While his fit with the 2026 Red Sox isn't clean right now, the club could use as many talented hitters as it can get, especially after losing Alex Bregman. Boston brought in Contreras, but it was still clear all along that the team needs one more bat. Bregman could've -- and should've -- been that, but now he has joined the Chicago Cubs. Casas, when healthy, can bring some serious pop to the lineup himself.

There are still a few weeks to go until Spring Training. As of now, there are surpluses throughout the roster -- like in the outfield. Boston has Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, and Ceddanne Rafaela. Plus, Kristian Campbell has been working out in the outfield and Masataka Yoshida is with the organization still. The outfield is full, which will likely impact the DH spot as well. Until that's sorted out, there isn't an easy fit for Casas.

But again, the club needs bats so hopefully, he's ready to go shortly after Opening Day.

