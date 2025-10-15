Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Notch Three Gold Glove Finalists Amid Defensive Criticism

These three flashed the leather all year

Jackson Roberts

Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) tags out New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr (13) during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) tags out New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr (13) during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

At the end of the season, the Boston Red Sox faced justified criticism for their team defense.

Even if errors are no longer the most important stat when evaluating defense, the fact that the Red Sox led the league in them has to be considered an issue heading into the offseason. That said, there were a ton of positives to focus on from the defense this year as well.

In fact, three Red Sox players were named Gold Glove finalists on Wednesday, serving to highlight how strong the team's defense was at times.

Narváez, Rafaela, Abreu named finalists

Ceddanne Rafaela
Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (3) makes an out during the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Rawlings announced the Gold Glove finalists for both leagues on Wednesday, and the Red Sox had two outfield representatives, plus one behind the plate.

Carlos Narváez is a first-time finalist for the honor, as the 26-year-old rookie backstop turned in an outstanding all-around season. He was fifth in fielding run value among catchers, second in caught stealing above average, and ninth in both framing runs and blocks above average.

Center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela cracked the finalists' list for the first time as well, and one has to imagine he'll be a top contender for not only the Gold Glove, but the Platinum Glove as well. He tied for third among all defenders in baseball with 21 outs above average, and was second in defensive runs saved with 20.

Lastly, right fielder Wilyer Abreu was named a finalist in his bid to notch back-to-back Gold Gloves at the start of his career. He finished tied for second in defensive runs saved among all right fielders at 15, and led American League right fielders by a wide margin with eight outs above average.

It's clear that a few teams rose to the top this season in the American League from a defensive perspective. The Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays led the way had five nominees, the Cleveland Guardians had four, and the Red Sox and Kansas City Royals had three.

Is there plenty of legitimacy to the claim that the Red Sox's defense needs improvement? Definitely, but these three offer a lot more upside than risk with their gloves. Boston can drill down fundamentals all it wants in spring training, but the natural abilities here are world class.

More MLB: Red Sox Lose Another Talented Executive To Nationals Front Office

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News