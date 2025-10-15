Red Sox Lose Another Talented Executive To Nationals Front Office
So far, the biggest impediment to success for the Boston Red Sox next season has been the Washington Nationals.
Toward the end of September, the Nationals announced the hiring of former Red Sox assistant general manager Paul Toboni as their new president of baseball operations. That in itself was a major loss, as Toboni appeared to be on track to earn the GM title and become chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's second-in-command in Boston.
However, the talent drain doesn't stop there. On Tuesday, the Nationals poached another promising Red Sox executive.
Devin Pearson leaves Red Sox for Nationals
According to multiple reports, the Nationals have hired Red Sox amateur scouting director Devin Pearson to be their new assistant GM under Toboni.
Alex Speier of The Boston Globe was the first to report the news of Pearson leaving for Washington.
Also, Joe Doyle of Over Slot reported that Jake Bruml, the former assistant director of amateur scouting, will take over Pearson's job as director.
Pearson was instrumental in helping the Red Sox run their last three amateur drafts, during which time they acquired players who finished the season on the roster in Payton Tolle and Connelly Early, plus two huge pieces of the Garrett Crochet trade in Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery. That group also includes Kristian Campbell.
Pearson played one year of college baseball at the University of California with Toboni, so their bond understandably goes back much farther than their time with the Red Sox. Pearson joined the Red Sox organization in 2017.
Bruml has been with the Red Sox since 2019, beginning as a scouting intern, so the pipeline of fast-rising front office executives continues even in the absence of both Toboni and Pearson.
The Nationals certainly have plenty of knowledge of the Red Sox's farm system now, which could become relevant if the two sides align on any potential trades. But there's no sugarcoating what tough losses these are, and Boston will need the rest of the front office to step up in their absence.
