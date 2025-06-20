Red Sox Phenom Marcelo Mayer Lands Legendary Comparison
There was a time during the offseason that the Boston Red Sox showed interest in St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Boston didn’t end up bringing Arenado to town and instead signed fellow star Alex Bregman. Although the Red Sox didn’t land Arenado, one of the team’s most exciting young guys drew a comparison to the future Hall of Famer.
Trevor Story spent time with playing with Arenado so he certainly knows the star well. He’s had a chance to see Marcelo Mayer work and already compared the young infielder to the All-Star, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"I was thinking it there in the last inning that his baseball clock reminds me of like Nolan Arenado,” Story said. “Getting a guy by a half step even though he can get rid of it quick. But he just has that good baseball instinct. He’s smooth out there, making every play that you need to make — backhand, forehand, tough in-between hoppers. ... It’s been fun to watch. And he’s swinging the bat really well, too. He got us going today."
That's a guy you want to be compared to. Story is a 10-year big league veteran who has had a lot of success. Mayer has just 21 games of big league play under his belt and he already has been compared to a 10-time Gold Glove award winner. That's a pretty good start to the young phenom's career.