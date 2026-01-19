Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Provides Injury Update On Himself

The vast majority of the conversations around the Boston Red Sox right now have to do with other pieces the team could bring to town.

Boston notably lost Alex Bregman and there's a real question whether the club will be able to add a second baseman or third baseman to finish off the offseason. The addition of Ranger Suárez took the starting rotation from good on paper to arguably the best in the American League. With that much firepower, it makes the need for offense a bit less, but Boston still should be considering all options.

There are a few weeks to go until Spring Training and there will be time to talk about the various trade candidates, but let's take a quick sidenote to talk about someone on the roster. The 23-year-old infielder is likely to get a primary look at either second base or third base, depending on how the rest of the offseason shakes out. This is a guy who was the team's top prospect at one point and was the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft by Boston. He almost became overshadowed as a prospect with the ascension of Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell's hot start in the big leagues last year.

Marcelo Mayer is someone fans should be excited about

Plus, Mayer's season was cut short due to a wrist injury. But, he said he's in a good spot now, as transcribed by Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

"I feel good. I’m pretty much doing full baseball activities like a normal ramp-up. I feel like I’m in a good spot," Mayer said earlier in the month, as transcribed by Abraham.

This is good in itself. After missing a chunk of the 2025 season, having a normal ramp-up with a few weeks to go is the best-case scenario.

Abraham also noted that Mayer has put on 10 pounds this offseason as a way to try to bulk up for the season. Mayer is someone the fanbase should be excited about and he's saying all of the right things.

“My goal right now is just to get to spring training in the best shape I can and go out there and perform,” Mayer said. “You’re in the big leagues now. For me the real work starts now. I’ve definitely gotten after it this offseason. You learn from experience what you need to work on.”

There has been doom and gloom since Bregman left, but Mayer is someone who can help mitigate the loss by taking a step forward offensively in 2026. At the very least, it sounds like he's trending in the right direction.

