Red Sox Named Fit For Ex-Yankees, Dodgers Pitcher

Patrick McAvoy

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have been active on the trade market so far, but it has been more about subtracting rather than adding so far.

Boston obviously added some nice pieces in the Rafael Devers trade, but that deal was much more about who the Red Sox were getting rid of rather than adding. Since the deal, the Red Sox have made it clear that they are not planning to sell. So, who could they add?

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand floated the Red Sox among the "potential fits" for Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana.

"Dennis Santana, RHP, Pirates," Feinsand said. "The 29-year-old journeyman is having the best season of his career, posting a 1.74 ERA with five saves in 31 appearances for the Pirates. Santana is one of a number of quality relievers who could be moved this summer, but his $1.4 million salary and two years of club control make him an attractive candidate for teams of all market sizes. Potential fits: (Cleveland Guardians), (Tampa Bay Rays), Red Sox, (Detroit Tigers)."

Santana has been lights-out for the Pirates this season. The righty has a 1.74 ERA in 31 appearances so far this season with Pittsburgh. He's an eight-year big league veteran who has spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Pirates. Overall, he has a 4.39 career ERA. The 29-year-old is having a dominant season. It could never hurt to add good bullpen help depending on the cost.

