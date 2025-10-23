Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Expectations For Trevor Story's Opt-Out Decision Revealed

Is the shortstop coming back for two more years?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) makes a throwing error to first base on a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) makes a throwing error to first base on a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The entire left side of the Boston Red Sox's infield is in flux.

Third baseman Alex Bregman has already reportedly decided to opt out, which leaves uncertainty about whether the club can re-sign the three-time All-Star, But shortstop Trevor Story also has an opt-out available, and after a bounce-back season, it's no guarantee he sticks around, either.

Of course, before the season began, Story probably never would have dreamed of walking away from the two years and $55 million he's still guaranteed if he opts in. Where do things stand now, though?

Insider's report on Red Sox's Story expectations

Trevor Story
Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) hits a one run home run during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported that at last check-in, the Red Sox expected Story to opt in for 2026 and 2027.

"As of mid-September, Red Sox decision-makers expected Story, who has two years and $55 million left on his contract, to opt in," Cotillo wrote. "There’s a chance he’d make more than that on the open market but there’s also a feeling that he feels loyalty — and appreciation — toward the Red Sox after missing most of the first three years of the deal.

"If he opts in, expect him back at shortstop, barring a surprising move (an out-of-nowhere Bo Bichette pursuit?) that would move Story to second base, where he played in 2022. The Red Sox can also void Story’s opt-out by tacking on an extra year to his deal."

Of course, it's worth mentioning that in September and the two days they played in October, Story carried the Red Sox's offense. He batted .302 with a .795 OPS in his last 23 games of the regular season, then went 5-for-13 (.385) with a home run in the wild-card series.

Story had a season that surpassed almost all expectations, but that's mostly due to the fact that he stayed healthy -- no small feat, but not indicative of elite production. His defense slumped as the season drew to a close, and he finished with 3.0 fWAR -- 16th out of 20 shortstops that had at least 500 plate appearances.

None of that is meant to suggest that the Red Sox shouldn't want Story back, but it definitely supports the notion that he would opt in, considering there aren't too many obvious free-agent fits for a 33-year-old shortstop, anyway.

More MLB: Red Sox's Silver Slugger News Highlights Importance Of Alex Bregman's Free Agency

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News