Red Sox Scrambling For ‘Creative’ Alex Bregman Replacement

The Boston Red Sox remain the lone team in Major League Baseball yet to sign a player to a big league contract in free agency.

That is not a typo or an exaggeration. Every other team -- including the Colorado Rockies and Athletics -- has signed at least one player to an MLB deal this winter except the Red Sox. Now, the Red Sox have added pieces via the trade market, but free agency has not been their friend. That is especially the case now with Alex Bregman joining the Chicago Cubs and Boston at a crossroads trying to pick up the pieces of its failed pursuit.

The organization talked a big game while emphasizing the need for one or two elite bats, only to offer less money to both Bregman and Pete Alonso and losing the sweepstakes to the Cubs and Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox are at a crossroads

If the Red Sox want to land someone near the top of the market to move the needle, clearly some sort of policy has to shift or the club will keep finishing in second or third place in bidding wars. With Bregman gone, what could the club do next? Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that Boston is getting "creative" and the next big move could actually be for a pitcher.

"Throughout the offseason, the team also viewed third baseman Eugenio Suárez (.228/.298/.526 with 49 homers last year for the Diamondbacks and Mariners) as a potential fallback, but hadn’t engaged while pursuing Bregman," Speier wrote. "Perhaps the team will now increase its engagement on the 34-year-old with elite power and strong clubhouse credentials.

"Or, the team could go a very different route, with multiple sources characterizing the Sox’s post-Bregman explorations as being 'creative' and 'open-minded positionally.' The Sox could look to spend on their pitching staff — searching for a true No. 2 behind Crochet and in front of Sonny Gray and/or loading up on bullpen arms — as an alternative. So, there are alternatives, but none represent the team’s top choice for this winter. Plan A is gone, and the next steps are uncertain."

What a twist that would be. The top remaining hurlers available are Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Lucas Giolito, Zac Gallen, and Chris Bassitt. All are at least 30 years old, though, which seems to have been a sticking point in free agent negotiations for long-term deals. If the Red Sox were to do something like reunite with Giolito and then sign Suarez both to short-term deals, that could raise the floor for the team. But doesn't fix the overall problem with the organization.

