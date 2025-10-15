Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman Reportedly Will Enter Free Agency
The biggest question facing the Boston Red Sox right now has to do with Alex Bregman's future with the organization.
If you have been following along this season, you've likely heard about the opt-out in Bregman's deal with Boston. To sum up, he signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox ahead of the 2025 season. The deal has two opt-outs, one after the 2025 season and one after the 2026 season. Essentially, Bregman controls his own destiny.
Bregman was great for Boston this season. He earned his first All-Star nod since 2019 and slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 regular season games. To go along with this, he finished the regular season with an .821 OPS. This was a big jump from .768 in 2024 in his final season with the Houston Astros. Even though he slumped down the stretch, the .821 OPS was actually his highest total since 2019 when he finished in second place in the American League Most Valuable Player Award voting.
He was great on the field and quickly became an integral voice in the clubhouse as well.
All of this is to say, Bregman was great in 2025 in Boston. That's why the idea of his looming opt-out has been such a big talking point. There were even times throughout the season in which both Bregman and the Boston front office were asked about a potential contract extension. Both sides said at the time that they were focused on getting to the playoffs and stacking up wins.
Alex Bregman reportedly will enter free agency
Now, the season is over for Boston and there is even more spotlight on Bregman's decision. On Tuesday night, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Bregman will end up using the opt-out and heading to free agency.
"Alex Bregman will be opting out of his current Red Sox deal, sources say, and off his fine first year in Boston, there could be an extra suitor or two, potentially including at least one surprise team — although Boston still seems like a logical fit," Heyman said. "Bregman’s baseball-first attitude made sense for Boston. The Red Sox still have the $250M-plus saved from the Rafael Devers trade, and loved the veteran leadership of Bregman, the only player to play in the past eight Octobers."
This isn't the first time an MLB insider has said that Bregman is likely to utilize the opt-out. On Oct. 3rd, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that it was a "near certainty" that Bregman would enter free agency
"Bregman can opt out of the final two years and $80 million -- $40 million of which is deferred -- of the three-year, $120 million deal he signed with the Red Sox last February," Feinsand said. "According to a source, it’s a near certainty that Bregman will opt out and test free agency for a second straight year, this time without a qualifying offer attached to him."
This has been a common idea and it makes sense. Bregman is 31 years old and is coming off a phenomenal season overall. Right now, he has two years and $80 million left on his deal -- although some of that cash is deferred as Feinsand noted. Spotrac currently is projecting Bregman's market value to be just over $100 million across four seasons. It would be great to have him back in Boston. It's hard to argue against that idea. Whether or not he returns, heading to the open market at least is projected to be a better long-term business idea for Bregman than continuing on his current deal.
