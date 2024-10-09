Red Sox's Latest Comments Sound Like $32 Million Star Isn't Returning
It seems like it's going to be an exciting offseason for the Boston Red Sox.
Boston finished the 2024 season with an 81-81 record despite a plethora of injuries. The Red Sox's starting rotation took a major step forward despite not having Lucas Giolito for the entire season and Garrett Whitlock for most of the campaign.
The Red Sox's offense was very good at points, but it was lefty-heavy and struggled down the stretch. The bullpen struggled overall in 2024, but had bright spots in Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin.
Boston will need to make some decisions this winter, with both Jansen and Martin expected to hit free agency. Martin seems like the likelier option to return as he will be much less expensive. Jansen was in trade rumors for a while and left the team early. He was a great pickup for Boston, but it seems like his time in Boston is coming to an end.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow recently joined WEEI's Rob Bradford on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast and addressed the bullpen as an area that needs to be fixed.
"There are real things that we need to address in terms of the lineup being predominantly left-handed, we need to add depth to the pitching staff, (and) we need to rebuild the bullpen," Breslow said. "My job is to figure out how the pieces come together to put together a team that is capable of winning the division.
Breslow saying that Boston needs to "rebuild the bullpen" insinuates that there are plenty of changes coming. It doesn't completely rule out a return of Jansen, but it would be surprising if he was in the team's plans at this point.
