$56 Million Cy Young Winner Would Be Dream Trade Option For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are expected to be much more active this winter but that doesn't mean that the club should be hasty.
Boston isn't far from contending and has gotten to this point by utilizing patience in the offseason and focusing on internal growth and not-so-expensive veterans. The Red Sox could contend as soon as 2025, but that doesn't mean they should hand out a mega deal just to do so.
There will be some very expensive starting pitchers available in either Corbin Burnes or Max Fried. Either would be a fantastic pickup for Boston. But there will be plenty of competition. It could make sense to look to the trade market for pitching help at a much cheaper cost. In that scenario, the Red Sox should look to the Miami Marlins.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller suggested that Marlins Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara could be a trade candidate this winter after missing the 2024 season.
"The other, much more noteworthy possibility is Sandy Alcántara," Miller said. "The 2022 (National League) Cy Young winner underwent Tommy John surgery last October and missed all of 2024, but he should be good to go by Opening Day 2025.
"He is owed $17.3 million next season, $17.3 million again in 2026, and there is a $21M club option for 2027. If he can come back and pitch like he did from 2019-23, what a bargain that would be."
If Alcántara actually is available, he should be a target for Boston. He is 29 years old and is affordable until 2028 when he will hit unrestricted free agency. Boston has a great young core and adding a Cy Young Award winner to the mix for years to come would just maximize the core even more.
A trade would cost a lot, but after missing the 2024 season, maybe the asking price wouldn't be too high for Boston. The Red Sox have one of the best farm systems in baseball and could afford whatever Miami could ask for. He could be the guy to help take Boston to the next level while saving money to spend elsewhere.
More MLB: Phillies Urged To Poach Red Sox's Projected $72 Million Star