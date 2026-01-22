Insider Fuels Red Sox-Nico Hoerner Trade Buzz After CBO's Defense Comments

If the Boston Red Sox are going to make one more big trade, there are a lot of breadcrumbs that suggest who they could be going after.

On Wednesday, as the Red Sox introduced new starting pitcher Ranger Suárez at a press conference, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow seemed to strongly hint that any new infielder they might acquire for the rest of the offseason would have to be a good defender.

While that might only be cause for some to get mad about Alex Bregman's departure all over again, one insider hinted that Breslow's comments were cause to watch out for a potential trade with Bregman's new team.

Is Hoerner the Red Sox's most logical target?

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported on the Red Sox's post-Bregman pursuits on Wednesday, and connected the dots between the team's preferences for youngster Marcelo Mayer and the overall defensive identity they want to suggest that Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs could be their perfect trade target.

"Though Breslow wouldn’t commit to Mayer at second or third base, a source with the team recently noted a preference for Mayer at third," wrote McCaffrey. "With that in mind, it appears the Red Sox are seeking a strong defensive second baseman.

"While the Cubs have said they plan to hold onto Nico Hoerner, he would be the perfect fit as one of the best second basemen in the league with a solid bat even if he is a free agent at the end of the season. The Cubs, according to The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma, would be seeking a big league pitcher with upside in addition to a top prospect, a steep, but perhaps necessary return for a Red Sox team vying to contend in 2026."

There will be Red Sox fans who understandably bristle at the notion of giving up someone like Connelly Early for Hoerner, and that's before considering who the other prospect in the deal might be (Mikey Romero? Justin Gonzales?).

With Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte seemingly off the table, though, it may be Hoerner or bust for the Red Sox. Unless, that is, they want to look into fellow Cubs infielder Matt Shaw, who comes with four more years of team control, but has not yet established himself as the same caliber of player.

