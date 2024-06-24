Rockies Veteran Hurler Could Be Perfect Option To Bolster Red Sox Rotation
If the Boston Red Sox can keep finding ways to win games, there will be no way for the club to be sellers at the trade deadline.
Boston currently is one of the hottest teams in baseball, six games above .500, and holds an American League Wild Card spot. The Red Sox certainly are looking like a team that could make some noise and should be treated as such when the deadline gets here at the end of July.
The Red Sox's biggest need right now is another starting pitcher and one who could make a lot of sense is Colorado Rockies veteran Cal Quantrill. The 29-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his career to this point and was mentioned as a trade candidate by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"It’s not common for the Rockies to have a starting pitcher to deal around Deadline time, and although Quantrill has another year of control (he’s arbitration-eligible for a fourth and final time next winter), Colorado might look to seize on his strong first half in a pitching-needy market," Feinsand said. "Quantrill has a 2.25 ERA over his past nine starts, lowering his season ERA from 5.34 to 3.43 in the process. The 29-year-old is earning $6.55 million this season."
He may make the most sense for the Red Sox of any of the possibly available starters because he won't cost as much prospect-wise as someone like Garrett Crochet, and also is under team control next season so financially he won't cost too much either.
Boston likely won't make a splashy, blockbuster trade. But, a deal for Quantrill could be an underrated option to fix Boston's biggest roster hole.
