Red Sox Slugger Surprisingly Mentioned As Trade Fit For National League Foe
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will be here very soon and the Boston Red Sox will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch.
Boston has shined in June. The Red Sox currently hold an American League Wild Card spot and are six games above .500 with an impressive 42-36 record. The Red Sox have dealt with more injuries already this season than most clubs will deal with in an entire campaign and yet Boston has found ways to win games.
If the Red Sox can continue their recent level of play, it will be difficult for the front office to sell around the deadline rather than add. Boston is doing its part right now even despite the injuries.
While this is the case, multiple Red Sox players still have been mentioned as trade options in the case that the Red Sox decide to sell.
One player who has popped up as an option a lot of outfielder Tyler O'Neill and one team that surprisingly was mentioned as a fit is the St. Louis Cardinals by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"Adding an outfielder should be at the top of their to-do list," Miller said. "However, don't expect the Cardinals to get into a bidding war for Luis Robert Jr. With all of Donovan, Burleson, Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson, Michael Siani, Jordan Walker, and Victor Scott II in their age-27 (or younger) season with at least two more years of team control on each, they really just need a band-aid solution until more of those young guys ideally start to pull their weight next season. Maybe they bring Tyler O'Neill back from Boston for a few months?"
There's certainly a chance that O'Neill could get traded, but a deal back to the Cardinals should be considered extremely unlikely.
He was mentioned in trade rumors over the course of a whole year with St. Louis and there were other issues behind the scenes because he was dealt to Boston. He may be able to help the Cardinals on paper, but a trade likely won't happen.
