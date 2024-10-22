Beloved Ex-Red Sox Infielder Elects Free Agency From Mets
One former member of the Boston Red Sox utility man will be looking for a new opportunity this winter.
Former Red Sox infielder Pablo Reyes had a roller coaster of a season in 2024. He spent the 2023 season with Boston and had arguably the best season of his career. Reyes appeared in 64 games with the Red Sox in 2023 and slashed .287/.339/.377 with two home runs and 20 RBIs.
He saw time all over the diamond, including pitcher, and was an important piece for Boston. The 2024 season didn't go the same way, though. Reyes appeared in just 21 games with the Red Sox at the big league level in 2024 and slashed .183/.234/.217 with five RBIs and one stolen base.
Boston designated Reyes for assignment in April and sent him outright to the minor leagues. He eventually was traded to the New York Mets in May. He spent some time in the minor leagues with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets and impressed with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 63 games. Reyes was called up and made one appearance at the big league level with the Mets.
He eventually was designated for assignment again and sent outright to the minors. It doesn't sound like he is going to stick around for much longer, though. He elected free agency from the Mets on Monday and will look for a new opportunity this winter.
It wouldn't be shocking to see him find one, although it may be in the form of a minor league deal.
