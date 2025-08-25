Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Has Words For Red Sox Rivalry
The Boston Red Sox had one of their best weekends of the 2025 Major League Baseball over the last few days.
Boston dropped three straight games (one against the Miami Marlins and two against the Baltimore Orioles) entering the team's four-game series against the New York Yankees. Boston lost the No. 1 spot in the Wild Card standings heading into the Yankees series. But, Boston took three out of four games against New York and now has a 1/2-game lead over the Yankees for the top spot in the Wild Card standings.
It was a much-needed bounce-back series, but the Red Sox weren't able to complete the sweep on Sunday night. That was thanks in large part to the play of All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. The two-time All-Star went 2-for-4 against Boston and launched two homers while driving in four runs in the 7-2 win over Boston.
What's next for the Red Sox and Yankees?
After the game, Chisholm talked about the rivalry overall, as transcribed by ESPN's Jorge Castillo.
"I always want to play Boston," Chisholm said. "I feel like the energy in the game, the way our fans come out, the way their fans come out, I feel like it's a real intense game. Every game against Boston here has felt like a playoff game. So, for me, I know that's exactly what we're going to have, and we're going to need to get ready for the playoffs and I know a lot of guys in here feel that, too."
It's never great to lose, but Boston did win the series and that's good enough. Over the last few yers, the Red Sox haven't been at the same level as New York. So, seeing these two rivals competing for playoff spots and battling it out down the stretch is what it is all about. If things continue the way they have, maybe we'll end up seeing these two teams facing off beyond the regular season. Wouldn't that be something? Seeing these two back at it in the postseason. That would really bring the rivalry back.
