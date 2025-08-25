Nathaniel Lowe Makes Admission About Joining Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox look like they struck gold.
The first base position got plenty of headlines in the aftermath of Triston Casas going down for the season. For a long time, Romy González and Abraham Toro platooned at first base amid all of the rumors and wild speculation. Things have changed with the addition of Nathaniel Lowe.
Toro was designated for assignment and outrighted to the minors. Lowe struggled with the Washington Nationals throughout the season, but looks revitalized right now. He slashed .216/.292/.373 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs before he was designated for assignment after 119 games.
He's played in just six games so far for Boston but has looked great. He's played whatever role that has been asked of him. That's been starting and also as a late-inning pinch hitter. He has 16 at-bats under his belt for the Red Sox and seven base hits. He's slashing .438/.500/.750 in the small sample size with one home run and seven RBIs.
The Red Sox front office looks like geniuses right now
Lowe opened up about joining the Red Sox on Sunday and talked about the opportunity as a "fresh start."
"It’s an overall great environment," Lowe said as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham. “I think we’re working on the right things. It feels like I’m obviously in a spot where I can get comfortable and figure out my role. It’s early (but) it’s been working...
"Fresh start is a great way to say it. You can’t look up at the scoreboard and see the season stats and get disappointed with how it went, because that’s over with. So you’ve just got to keep pushing...I understand I have to be ready and I have experience doing that. Whatever (Alex Cora) needs is fine. The biggest thing is to have a good at-bat in whatever situation it is."
The Red Sox have got to be happy with the way Lowe has played. Plus, he has said everything right so far. He's made an instant impact in just six games.
More MLB: Demotion Opening Door For Red Sox Phenom Promotion