Red Sox Reached Out To 11-Year Veteran Hurler In Free Agency

Despite the fact that Alex Bregman is no longer out there for the taking, there are pieces available in free agency who could help the Boston Red Sox in 2026.

There are still offensive pieces out there, like Bo Bichette. There are starting pitchers, like Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez. There are also a handful of relievers out there for the taking. Also, there are trade candidates still available, like Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Red Sox missed on Bregman. There's no denying that. It's easy to get caught up in the negativity of the offseason -- especially when a big-name star leaves an organization. But there are 162 games to be played and Boston needs to put itself in a position to win as many as possible. It'll look different now with Bregman off the board, there are ways to improve the team. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam shared a column highlighting the information they have heard about the team after losing Bregman. The duo reported that the Red Sox remain in the bullpen market -- among other areas -- and one player the club has checked in on is veteran reliever Tommy Kahnle.

Who is next for Boston?

"The Red Sox also remain in the market for bullpen arms," McAdam and Cotillo wrote. "As MassLive has reported, veteran lefties Justin Wilson, Cionel Perez, Tim Mayza and Danny Coulombe are all targets. The club has also checked in on Seranthony Domínguez and, continuing an annual offseason tradition, Tommy Kahnle. For the most part, the relief free agent market has been picked over."

If the Red Sox were to land Kahnle, that would be a good move for the club. Now, of course, it wouldn't move the needle as much as landing someone like Bregman or Bichette. But it would help. Kahnle has a career 3.61 ERA in 11 big league seasons. In 2025, he had a 4.43 ERA in 66 outings for the Detroit Tigers. He had much more success over the previous two seasons in the American League East with the New York Yankees. He had a 2.66 ERA in 42 appearances in 2023 and a 2.11 ERA in 50 outings in 2024.

He's a guy Boston fans know well. Kahnle has had two different stints in New York at the big league level. He was with the organization from from 2017 through 2020 and then back for the 2023/2024 seasons.

At this point, the Red Sox should be considering multiple options. Landing Bichette would be the best possible move at this point, but until the current front office shows that it is willing -- and successful -- in handing out a long-term deal in free agency, nothing should be considered likely. Boston missed on Bregman and Pete Alonso this offseason already. It's hard to imagine the club will win the Bichette sweepstakes, which likely will be more expensive. It could happen, but we'll see.

In the meantime, fortifying multiple areas, like the bullpen, would be a good pivot. Bregman isn't coming to town. Now, it's time to respond.

