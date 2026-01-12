Red Sox Called 'Attractive Destination' For 3-Time All-Star

It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox need at least one more bat to add to the middle of the lineup if the organization wants to compete with the likes of the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees in the American League in 2026.

But who could that power bat be? Alex Bregman would've solved the issue. He would've solved the team's issue in the middle of the lineup while also filling one of the two open infield spots for the organization. Right now, second base and third base are up in the air for Boston. Marcelo Mayer is expected to fill one of them, but right now it's unclear which one with Bregman off the market and Boston still looking for more talent.

It was a tough weekend for the Red Sox with Bregman opting to leave the franchise to join the Chicago Cubs. Since then, Bo Bichette has been reported as a fit. Before Bregman landed his deal, MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince shared a column highlighting the potential landing spots for each of the top remaining free agents. Castrovince mentioned JT Realmuto for Boston.

The Red Sox have a need in the middle of the order

"Revision with the … Red Sox? Were Realmuto to really leave, the Red Sox would be an attractive destination for a catcher accustomed to annual contention," Castrovince wrote. "Yes, the 27-year-old Carlos Narváez is coming off a solid rookie season, but his offensive impact was significantly weighted toward home vs. road and first half vs. second half. It’s hard to say if he’ll be a reliable offensive contributor going forward, while Connor Wong’s .500 OPS last year left a lot to be desired.

"With the Sox still holding Minor League options on both of those backstops, Realmuto’s presence and leadership might prove attractive to a win-now team with a lot of youth elsewhere in the lineup."

Boston has shown interest in Realmuto throughout the offseason to this point. Realmuto is a three-time All-Star has been one of the best offensive catchers in baseball over the last 12 years. While this is the case, Realmuto wouldn't solve Boston's need right now. Realmuto slashed .257/.315/.384 with a .700 OPS in 134 games played. He will turn 35 years old before the 2026 season kicks off.

Plus, the Red Sox have two catchers already. Boston needs another bat, but there's already a surplus at catcher. There's also a surplus in the outfield. The simplest answer is adding an infielder and it's hard to argue against Bichette.

