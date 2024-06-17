Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Prospect Riding Six-Game Home Run Streak, Has Seven Total In Last Six Games

Boston has a prospect to watch

Scott Neville

The Greenville Drive's Cutter Coffey (3) enters the field before they take on Hudson Valley during the South Atlantic League championships at Flour Field in Greenville, S.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023.
The Greenville Drive's Cutter Coffey (3) enters the field before they take on Hudson Valley during the South Atlantic League championships at Flour Field in Greenville, S.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. / MCKENZIE LANGE/ Staff / USA TODAY
The Boston Red Sox are performing better than expected in a season that was primarily used to develop young talent both at the big-league level and in the minors.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been vocal regarding his excitement for the future and willingness to hold resources until the big three prospects -- shortstop Marcelo Mayer, outfielder Roman Anthony and catcher Kyle Teel -- approach the majors.

While all three of those players have lived up to the hype thus far -- it's also worth noting that some other players are developing into formidable talents. One player who was drafted directly between Mayer and Anthony in the second round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft has not been nearly as successful overall but has been scorching hot as of late.

Red Sox infield prospect Cutter Coffey has hit a home run in six consecutive games -- with a two-homer game mixed in. The 20-year-old has hit .458 (11-for-24) with eight extra-base hits including the aforementioned seven home runs and 17 RBIs in the last six games.

Coffey had a rest day Sunday and will aim to extend his streak which is still active. The once-hyped shortstop/third baseman has not hit well at the professional level with .211/.320/.356 splits in 145 games between rookie ball, Low-A Salem and High-A Greenville -- where he currently resides.

The California product is hitting .232 with 17 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 33 RBIs and a .820 OPS in 35 games this season -- all numbers have been elevated significantly by his recent stretch.

Coffey's week was about as impressive as realistically possible but he's still not going to be deemed a top prospect anytime soon. We are nearing "name to watch" territory while focusing on the big three.

