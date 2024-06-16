Red Sox Breakout Star Could Be Perfect Fit For Orioles In Rare Inter-Division Trade
Could the Boston Red Sox poach from the best farm system in Major League Baseball by swinging a trade with an American League East rival?
Boston has yet to pull in either trade deadline direction with a 36-35 record, putting them three games back in the AL Wild Card race.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will determine whether they buy or sell in the coming weeks. While it has been reported that he already has a wish list for Boston to go for it, there's also a strong chance he punts and tries again in 2025 -- which was the original plan entering the offseason.
If the Red Sox do intend to sell, they will have a cluster of intriguing impending free agents to shop around to the highest bidder. As it turns out, an AL East rival could become a suitor for the best position player Boston would be willing to part with.
"The Baltimore Orioles are on the lookout for a center fielder while All-Star Cedric Mullins’ struggles continue," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday. "He is hitting just .186 with a .234 on-base percentage and .325 slugging percentage."
Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill could be exactly what the Orioles are seeking, an added slugger to their already intimidating lineup.
The 28-year-old is hitting .253 with 19 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 23 RBIs and an .848 OPS (135 OPS+) in 48 games this season. O'Neill has stayed on the corners for Boston but the two-time Gold Glove outfielder would have no issue moving to center should a trade occur.
Given his status as an impending free agent, the Red Sox will almost certainly move him should they fall out of contention. The Orioles boast the best farm system in the world and could be the perfect landing spot.
While inter-division trades are rare, Breslow has already swung a notable trade with the New York Yankees in his short tenure and both sides will have motives that will not overlap -- making a win-win quite possible.
Boston would be gearing up for 2025 and beyond while the Orioles attempt to win a World Series this fall.
