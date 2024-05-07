Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Looking For Another Opportunity Around Trade Deadline
It sounds like one former member of the Boston Red Sox may be looking for another opportunity.
Journeyman starting pitcher Rich Hill is 44 years old and has had a successful 19-year big league career but he doesn't want to hang his cleats up yet. The veteran starter currently isn't on a team but does want to return, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Make no mistake about it: Hill was not pushed out of the game he loves," Browne said. "In fact, he plans on returning and perhaps inching a little closer to 100 wins later this season. In the offseason, Hill received three offers from Major League teams. Why didn’t he take any of them? For one of the most precious reasons possible. Hill wanted to take part in Brice’s 12-year-old Little League season. Kids age out of Little League when they become teenagers...
"Once Little League season is over, Hill plans on scratching that familiar itch. And he’s multitasking to be ready for when the time comes. 'I've been working out and throwing,' Hill said as transcribed by Browne. 'I’m continuing to progress and get ready for when that opportunity comes around to go and pitch. The idea is to be ready when that time comes'"
The 44-year-old spent the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres and logged a 5.41 ERA across 32 total appearances. He had a 4.27 ERA in 2022 as a member of the Red Sox across 26 starts. It also was his third stint with the club.
It's unclear where he will land but it won't be surprising to see him ultimately receive another deal. Hopefully, he will be able to get whatever he wants.
