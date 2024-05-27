Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Sign Veteran Hurler, Surprisingly Option Fireballer To Minors

Boston certainly was busy on Sunday

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 14, 2024; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; A detailed view of baseballs inside a bag during Houston Astros spring training practice at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox certainly were busy on Sunday.

Boston got back in the win column as the club took down the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox were active before the game, though. Boston signed veteran reliever Brad Keller to a big league deal and in response optioned young fireballer Zack Kelly to the minor leagues despite a red-hot start to the season, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Red Sox are signing Brad Keller and hope to have him active (Sunday)," Cotillo said. "Zack Kelly optioned to Worcester. They hope to have it official by first pitch. Pending physical."

Keller was selected in the eighth round of the 2013 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks and eventually made his big league debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2018.

The righty spent the first six seasons of his career with Kansas City and logged a 4.27 ERA and 506-to-303 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 150 total appearances. He spent time at the big league level with the Chicago White Sox this season and made five appearances before being designated for assignment.

Kelly has been great for Boston this season and in 11 games logged a 2.16 ERA and 14-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 2/3 innings pitched. He likely won't spend too much time in the minor leagues after his hot start and hopefully will be back at Fenway Park in the near future.

