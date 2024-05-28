Red Sox All-Star Responds To Trade Rumors With Deadline Looming
The Boston Red Sox are a .500 club (27-27) exactly one-third of the way through the 2024 season and appear to be heading toward selling at the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Should that be the case, Boston will look to sell off impending free agents, starting with closer Kenley Jansen. While that has been obvious for months, USA Today's Bob Nightengale's latest report made waves -- stating that the Red Sox plan to trade the all-time closer this summer.
Jansen has been dealing with trade rumors since the beginning of the offseason and does not appear to be too bothered by the reports.
“It was way much more frustrating in spring training,” Jansen told reporters, as transcribed by MassLive's Christopher Smith. “But now, it’s a business. But the thing is, I’ve got to worry about my guys here today. How can we stay close and fight and win ballgames? Because at the end of the day, I still believe these guys could be great."
While I'm sure he does believe that it's possible to win in Boston, he's also been by far the most vocal player on the team regarding the front office's lack of activity dating back to last season's trade deadline. While those comments were warranted, there's a good chance he's not so worried about trade rumors because he'd welcome being moved to a contender.
Earlier this month Jansen said his priority was to win and heavily implied that if the Red Sox fall further out of the race, he'd like to be moved.
