Red Sox Utility Man Staying With Organization After Recently Being DFA'd
The Boston Red Sox recently designated a utility man for assignment but he will be sticking around with the organization for the foreseeable future.
Boston recently DFA'd veteran Pablo Reyes after a tough start to the 2024 campaign but he went unclaimed on waivers and accepted an outright assignment to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Pablo Reyes is sticking with the Red Sox after all," Cotillo said. "One week after being designated for assignment, Reyes cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Worcester, according to a baseball source. He’ll join the WooSox and remain in the organization as a non-40-man roster player.
"Reyes’ fate is similar to that of Joely Rodríguez, the veteran lefty reliever who was designated a day before Reyes and also cleared before reporting to the WooSox. Reyes entered the season as the primary utility man on Alex Cora’s roster but struggled on both sides of the ball and lost his job when the Red Sox traded for Zack Short last week."
The 30-year-old was great for Boston last season but has struggled so far this season. Reyes appeared in 64 games in 2023 and hit two home runs, logged nine doubles, drove in 20 runs, and slashed .287/.339/.377.
Reyes hasn't been as fortunate so far this season and appeared in 21 games so far this season and slashed .183/.234/.217.
It's nice he will stick in the Boston organization because he can provide depth all over the diamond. He appeared at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, and even pitcher in just 21 games this season.
Hopefully, he will be able to get back on track in the minor leagues.
