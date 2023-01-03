Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox

There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have some work to do.

After an American League East last-place 78-84 finish in 2022, the Red Sox have nowhere to go but up. Boston has made some intriguing moves so far this offseason, but there still is plenty of time to go before it takes the field in 2023.

The starting rotation has been a point of interest for the Red Sox after a down year in 2022. Boston's rotation as it currently stands would feature a combination of Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, and Tanner Houck depending on injuries.

Boston still has been in the market for another arm to add into the mix and one player the team should consider is New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco. New York reportedly is listening to offers for the 35-year-old, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

"The Mets are listening to trade offers on Carlos Carrasco," Sherman said. "The ideal return would be a projectable young starter with options and a chance to contribute as soon as this coming season. The Mets worry about what Carrasco can bring in 2023 due to age (36 in March) and injury history."

Carrasco shined in 2022 with the Mets finishing the campaign with a 15-9 record to go along with a 3.97 ERA in 152 innings pitched while striking out 152 batters. If Carrasco had been on the Red Sox in 2022, his 3.97 ERA would have been the third best of the team's starting pitchers.

The right-handed pitcher holds a 3.87 career ERA and if the Red Sox were to swing a deal, he immediately would provide the middle of the rotation stability. Boston has plenty of young arms that could fit the Mets' ask and is only going to earn $14 million in 2023 before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Carrasco could help the improve the rotation in 2023 while giving Boston's young arms an extra year of repetitions. He may not be the biggest name out there, but Carrasco could help Boston out in a major way if the team opted to go that direction.

More MLB: Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth