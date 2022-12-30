If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense

Carlos Correa has had one of the most wild offseasons in recent memory.

The two-time All-Star shined in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins and entered the offseason as one of the top players on the open market and expecting to land one of the largest deals in Major League Baseball history for a shortstop.

Correa did just that early on in free agency and agreed to a 13-year $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants before it fell through due to the team’s concerns with his physical. Correa then almost immediately agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets but concerns with his physical popped up once again raising questions about whether or not the deal will actually be finalized.

If Correa and the Mets aren’t able to come to an agreement and the 28-year-old hits the open market once again, it would make sense for the Boston Red Sox to swing a deal for the former Houston Astros star.

With longtime star Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts agreeing to a deal with the San Diego Padres, the Red Sox don’t know for sure who will man the position when the 2023 campaign rolls around for the first time in 10 years.

Boston may not be willing to offer the same deals New York or San Francisco offered, but a short-term, high annual value deal may be the perfect option for both sides. Correa would still get paid a deal reflective of his abilities and would be able to prove that he has no issues physically. On the Red Sox’s side, it would give the team a perfect option at shortstop who could match or even exceed Bogaerts’ offensive production while also delivering stellar defensive play.

If the Red Sox were to ink Correa to a short-term deal it would also give the team a perfect option at shortstop while the team waits for No. 1 prospect Marcelo Mayer to be ready to make his jump to Major League Baseball.

A deal may be more of a pipe dream than reality as it appears likely that the Mets and Correa work out their grievances, if an option presents itself it may be a dream come true for Red Sox Nation.

