Skip to main content

Everything You Need To Know About Red Sox's First Notable Offseason Signing

The Red Sox finally added to a bullpen in need of multiple changes

After a long period of waiting for the first domino to fall, the Boston Red Sox finally have made a legitimate addition to their 26-man roster.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and company have brought in left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez on a one-year deal for $2 million guaranteed plus incentives and a club option for 2024, the team announced.

The former New York Met posted a 2-4 record with a 4.47 ERA, 57-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .226 batting average against in 50 1/3 innings pitched last season.

Rodriguez's numbers do not jump off the page, but there is plenty of data to suggest that his game-level stats did not do him justice. 

The 31-year-old's 3.23 FIP and 3.62 expected ERA imply that he was hurt by either poor luck or some lackluster defensive play by the Mets last season. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Furthermore, Rodriguez was in the 96th percentile for average exit velocity, 91st percentile for hard hit percentage and 95th percentile for barrel rate. In other words, he gives up some of the softest contact in the league, and is one of the hardest pitchers to square up.

Rodriguez also ranked in the 94th percentile for chase rate and 72nd percentile for strikeout rate despite averaging just 92.7 mph on his sinker and 92.8 mph on his fastball.

The southpaw's greatest strength is a tantalizing changeup that he threw 38.8% of the time last season. Rodriguez also features a slider with a 33.3% whiff rate.

He'll compete with Josh Taylor and Darwinzon Hernandez for innings, as the three left-handers currently in the bullpen.

More MLB: Latest Aaron Judge Report Should Be Yankees' Biggest Fear

Boston Red Sox pitcher Joely Rodriguez
Boston Red Sox News

Everything You Need To Know About Red Sox's First Notable Offseason Signing

By Scott Neville
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Officially Make First Move Of Offseason, Sign Former Mets Reliever

By Patrick McAvoy
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League

By Patrick McAvoy
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge
Around MLB

Latest Aaron Judge Report Should Be Yankees' Biggest Fear

By Scott Neville
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

What Rafael Devers Reportedly Thinks About Re-Signing With Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts

By Patrick McAvoy
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher

By Scott Neville
Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported Contract News With Rafael Devers

By Patrick McAvoy
Boston Red Sox pitcher Brian Keller
Boston Red Sox News

Pair Of Red Sox Prospects Reportedly Poached By Same Japanese Team

By Scott Neville