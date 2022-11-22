Latest Aaron Judge Report Should Be Yankees' Biggest Fear

New York Yankees free-agent superstar Aaron Judge's latest whereabouts have caused some major drama as the Major League Baseball hot stove heats up.

As everyone heads home for the holidays, the same can be said about some of the biggest stars in the game, but one specific pitstop along the way could drastically shake up the league.

"Breaking news into MLB Network, via video from San Francisco: Aaron Judge has arrived in the city and is expected to meet with the San Francisco Giants this week," MLB Network's Jon Morosi tweeted Monday.

MLB.com's Marc Feinsand would later report that the meeting will occur on Tuesday.

Judge's hometown Giants are projected to be the Yankees' biggest threats in their attempt to retain the face of their franchise.

Now San Francisco will get a chance to impress Judge, send him back to his extended family, who will spend days discussing the possibility of getting to stay in the Bay Area to play baseball for a living as one of the highest-paid athletes in the United States. If there is any chance of the Giants successfully playing into the hometown narrative, it would be right now.

While the Yankees clearly boast big pockets, the Giants have been adamant that no free agent will be out of reach, and reports have been made that Judge is atop their shopping list.

The Giants have the second-best odds to land Judge according to DraftKings Sportsbook at +300, barely trailing the Yankees.

This meeting between Judge and the Giants will have a massive ripple effect on the entire MLB offseason, one way or another.

