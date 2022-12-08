Red Sox Make Massive Splash; Ink Five-Year Deal With Japanese Star Outfielder

The Boston Red Sox had themselves a solid day Wednesday.

The Red Sox made their first major move of the offseason by signing three-time All-Star closer and 2022 National League saves leader Kenley Jansen to a two-year deal.

Boston kept the train rolling Wednesday night with a major splash by reportedly signing Japanese star outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year deal worth $90 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Yoshida has spent his seven-year professional career playing in Nippon Professional Baseball with the Orix Buffalos. The outfielder has put up some eye-popping numbers and over his career has slugged 135 home runs, driven in 474 runs, and slashed .326/.419/.538.

The 29-year-old fits in perfectly with a Boston squad that needed an improvement in the outfield and a leadoff hitter. Yoshida fits both needs extremely well. Before signing Yoshida, Boston had just Alex Verdugo, Enrique Hernandez, Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder, and prospect Wilyer Abreu.

Yoshida immediately pencils in as one of the team's corner outfielders and potentially is the team's best outfield option right out of the gate. Plus he can take over leadoff duties and provide some solid at-bats and a high on-base percentage for a team that needs it.

More Winter Meetings:

-- Red Sox Reportedly In 'Heavy Discussion' With Star Shortstop Xander Bogaerts On New Deal

-- Red Sox Reportedly Bolster Bullpen By Inking Deal With All-Star Closer

-- Intriguing Red Sox Prospect Stolen With First Pick In Rule-Five Draft By Nationals

-- Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees

-- Another Red Sox Rival Likely Out Of Xander Bogaerts Chase Helping Boston's Chances

-- Here's Chaim Bloom's Surprisingly Detailed Plan For Red Sox Offseason

-- Red Sox Place Fan Favorite Slugger On Trade Block After Lackluster Stint In Boston

-- Top Xander Bogaerts Suitor Reportedly Off Board Making Red Sox Reunion More Likely