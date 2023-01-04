Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston

Boston could regret their decision to let the veteran go

If there is one thing you can say about the Boston Red Sox's offseason, it's that saying goodbye to former players has become a seemingly daily occurrence.

While the player who reportedly will be moving on from the Red Sox on Tuesday was not exactly a homegrown talent, he is a notable veteran that probably still should be on the roster.

First baseman Eric Hosmer is nearing a deal with the Chicago Cubs according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

The 33-year-old hit .268 with 27 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 44 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 104 games last season (14 with Boston).

Hosmer's cup of coffee ended abruptly this offseason, despite having three years left on his contract and the Red Sox only responsible for paying the veteran minimum for his services.

Here's a brief recap of how Hosmer's stint in Boston transpired:

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made what most deemed a high-quality move at the Major League Baseball trade deadline when they acquired Hosmer for the veteran minimum alongside mid-level prospects Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier from the San Diego Padres for Jay Groome.

Months later, they decided to release the most important asset acquired in the deal -- Hosmer -- despite having little depth at first base.

Yes, the presence of star prospect Triston Casas -- another left-handed slugger -- made Hosmer redundant. That said, the 22-year-old is unproven, has shown early signs of being injury-prone, and Justin Turner currently appears to be the primary designated hitter.

Hosmer could have been a valued bench player that would have had plenty of chances to contribute at first base or DH.

Instead, the Cubs receive a boost at first base while the Red Sox's confusing offseason continues. The loss of Hosmer is not going to kill the franchise, but he could have made a difference on a roster that just lost multiple key middle-of-the-order sluggers.

