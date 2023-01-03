Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth

The Boston Red Sox could use a little extra pop in the lineup in 2023.

Boston finished the 2022 campaign with 155 long balls -- good for 20th in Major League Baseball -- and after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez may even have less power on the roster now even with the additions of Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida.

Players have flown off the board left and right as the offseason progressed, but options are still available if Boston was interested. One player the team could consider that could add a little extra power to the lineup is former New York Yankees slugger Luke Voit.

Voit is a free agent after spending the 2022 campaign with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals. The 31-year-old clubbed 21 home runs and drove in 69 RBIs across 135 games while returning to the field after dealing with knee injuries.

Boston likely is set at first base heading into 2023 with top prospect Triston Casas expected to fully take over the squad's first base spot. Turner likely will pencil in as the team's everyday designated hitter as well. If the Red Sox were to consider signing Voit, it likely would be for a bench spot.

The Red Sox reportedly have held conversations with teams about potentially dealing with fan-favorite first baseman Bobby Dalbec and if the team were to do so, it would open up a spot for Voit. The slugger would be a solid addition for the Red Sox and could fill in when needed at first base or designated hitter and immediately provide a spark.

Voit led the league in home runs during the COVID-shortened 2020 60-game season with 22 long balls and clubbed 11 in 2021 across 68 games before getting injured.

The former Yankee has never made more than $5.45 million in a single season so he wouldn't be the most expensive option for Boston, but could provide some serious insurance for Casas while giving the team a much-needed power boost off the bench.

