If Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts Claims Batting Title, He'll Know Who To Thank

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is right behind New York Yankees' Aaron Judge to claim the American League Batting Title this season. If he can overtake the 6-foot-7 beast and grab the honor, he won't have to go far to thank those who aided him most.

The Red Sox pitching staff not only limited Judge to just two hits in a four-game span, but appear to have started what is becoming a cold streak for the face of the Yankees franchise. Judge went 2-for-11 (.182) with a double, five walks and five strikeouts against Boston in their most-recent series, dropping his average from .317 to .314, which held in the Yankees' opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bogaerts, who did not have the most successful series himself, has dropped his average from .317 to .313 in the same span. Had the Red Sox pitching staff not contained Judge for four games, this race could be all but over.

As it stands now, Judge has a one-point advantage over both Bogaerts and Minnesota Twins' Luis Arráez, who will aim to foil Judge's attempt at an AL Triple Crown.

The Yankees slugger will have plenty on his mind, as he vies for the AL home run record, AL Triple Crown and AL Batting Title all at the same time. On top of personal achievements, the hulking slugger has World Series aspirations and a massive free agency decision coming up.

Bogaerts will have to hope the pressure gets to Judge, and he'll have his own pitching staff to thank for compounding the issue.

