Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela Continues To Draw Comparison To Mookie Betts

Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Mookie Betts waiting in the wings?

The idea of any prospect living up to such lofty expectations is almost impossible, but there's one man who cannot escape the comparison. Boston's No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline is being compared to Betts by many that see him play on a nightly basis.

“I think of Mookie Betts really when I see him,” Double-A Portland teammate David Hamilton told MassLive's Christopher Smith on Monday. “He can do it all. He can hit. He can field. He can run. He can throw. So he’s a great player.”

Hamilton, -- who won the Red Sox's Minor League Baserunner of the Year award for stealing 70 bases this season -- is not the only person to see the resemblance.

“Mookie can be (ticked) at me, but this kid runs circles around where (Betts) was at this point in time,” Portland Sea Dogs manager Chad Epperson told The Boston Globe's Alex Speier earlier in the month. “That’s how special this kid is. You have to see it.”

It should be noted that Epperson's comment was in regards to Rafaela's defensive capabilities, as like Betts, he made a transition from infield to outfield, which has gone extremely well so far. In fact, Rafaela was named the organization's Defensive Player of the Year.

Red Sox's Minor League Award Winners Evidence Of Growth In Farm System

The 22-year-old also hit .299 with 63 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 86 RBIs, 28 steals (in 35 attempts) and a .880 OPS in 116 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

It appears as if it won't be long before fans are heading to see Rafaela at Fenway Park, as he's projected to start the 2023 season in Triple-A Worcester and could make his major league debut in the same season should he stay on his current path.

More MLB: Why Chris Sale's Expected To Bounce Back Next Season In Red Sox Rotation