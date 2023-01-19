Intriguing Former All-Star Could Provide Red Sox Needed Left-Handed Bullpen Help

The Boston Red Sox already have improved their bullpen after a tough 2022 season, but there's still work to do.

Boston dealt with a plethora of injuries last season and already will have left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor back in the mix in 2023 which should provide some help. The Red Sox also signed Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen which should make a massive impact.

One other move the Red Sox should consider to shore up the bullpen would be a deal with free agent left-handed hurler Brad Hand.

The three-time All-Star shined for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 finishing the season with a 2.80 ERA in 55 appearances. Hand allowed just 14 earned runs and stuck out 37 across 45 innings pitched and yet he remains on the open market. The 32-year-old has been extremely consistent and has finished with an ERA below 3.00 in five of the last seven seasons.

If the Red Sox were to come to terms on a deal with Hand, he immediately would give the team a much-needed left-handed arm. Boston currently only has two lefties in its bullpen in Rodriguez and Taylor so adding another certainly wouldn't hurt. Plus, Hand likely would pencil in as the team's best left-handed option immediately if the Red Sox were to show interest.

Hand also has some familiarity with the American League East after spending part of the 2021 season with the Toronto Blue Jays so that could work in Boston's favor as well.

As of right now, there hasn't been any reported connection, but Hand could add an extra layer to the Boston bullpen if it decided to make a move. The Red Sox certainly are busy right now after reportedly signing Adam Duvall and Raimel Tapia and may not be looking at the bullpen. But, one more move -- like adding Hand -- could help push the Boston bullpen over the top.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Hurler Reportedly Signs With AL East Rival As Potential Bullpen Depth Piece