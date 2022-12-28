Red Sox Reportedly Sign Two-Time Cy-Young Winner To Bolster Rotation

The Boston Red Sox finally got sick of watching other teams sign impact pitchers while they seemingly were lowballing any free agent they made contact with.

Their latest move marks a time of extra triumph, as they added a veteran the team has coveted for three straight offseasons.

After losing out to American League East rivals for his services two years in a row, the Red Sox finally were able to acquire a player who lives in Massachusetts in the offseason.

"Right-hander Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024," ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted Wednesday.

The deal is team friendly, which makes sense given the recent frugality of a once-all-mighty franchise.

"Corey Kluber has a one-year, $10 million deal with the Red Sox," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand tweeted. "Deal includes an $11 million club option for 2025, with performance bonuses and escalators."

Kluber went 10-10 last season with a 4.34 ERA, 139-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .274 batting average against and 1.21 WHIP in 164 innings across 31 starts last season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 36-year-old is not quite his former Cy-Young self, but he's still a very solid starter with some impressive metrics. Kluber does not allow too much loud contact, ranking in the 80th percentile for average exit velocity and 75th percentile for hard-hit percentage.

Kluber also ranks in the 99th percentile in walk rate and 96th percentile in chase rate.

The news comes just one day after both Nathan Eovaldi and Rich Hill signed elsewhere, temporarily leaving the fan base in panic mode.

There's a legitimate case to be made that Kluber could be a better option than Eovaldi next season, as he's more durable and consistent.

Kluber lacks upside and allowed more contact than you'd like to see out of someone who could be slated anywhere from No. 1 to No. 3 in the rotation, but he's still got plenty left in the tank.

The rotation figures to include Chris Sale, Kluber, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello with Josh Winckowski, Kutter Crawford and Connor Seabold as depth options. Tanner Houck also is an option but this move makes a return to the bullpen more likely.

