MLB Writer Pushes Red Sox To Get Involved In Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes

Could the Boston Red Sox jumpstart their offseason by trading for the reigning American League MVP, who doubles as an ace and a No. 3 hitter?

In a full breakdown of how Boston could get out of the basement of the AL East, The Athletic's Jim Bowden tossed out the idea of giving up a historic haul for Los Angeles Angeles two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani.

"Trying to trade for Shohei Ohtani would be a dream move, as he would fill two huge needs as an impact bat and an ace," Bowden wrote Friday. "But the Red Sox farm system might not be deep enough to compete with other teams for Ohtani, a unicorn who, if traded this winter, could match or exceed the return in the Juan Soto blockbuster deal."

While the Red Sox do not have the top farm system in the sport, prospects such as shortstop Marcelo Mayer (No. 1 Red Sox prospect according to MLB Pipeline), first baseman Triston Casas (No. 2), versatile infielder/outfielder Ceddane Rafaela (No. 3) and second baseman Nick Yorke (No. 4) would all be considered highly-enticing trade chips.

Going all-in for one player (even if he fills two roles) would not be the smartest of investments, but it could pair with a massive offseason to restructure a roster in need of change.

For the Red Sox to genuinely consider a move of this caliber, it has to be paired with an extension of third baseman Rafael Devers; either an extension of shortstop Xander Bogaerts or a signing of impending-free agents Trea Turner, Carlos Correa or Dansby Swanson; and a bolstering of the entire pitching staff.

If the move kicks off an offseason of major spending and multiple notable trades, so be it. Otherwise, the move should not even be considered. If the acquisition of Shohei Ohtani alone was worth it, the Angels would not be 65-85.

