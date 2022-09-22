Could Aaron Judge Sign With Red Sox? Vegas Gives Extremely Promising Odds
Is momentum building for Aaron Judge to switch sides of the storied rivalry?
While most would consider the upcoming four-game set a chance for Judge to capture both the all-time American League home run record and the AL Triple Crown, oddsmakers see the series as a chance for the slugger to audition for his next team, the Boston Red Sox.
Oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag set a favorable line for Judge to end up in Boston should he leave the New York Yankees.
The New York Mets hold the highest odds at +300, the Los Angeles Dodgers are right behind at +350 and the Red Sox placed third with +500 odds.
The odds are predicated on the concept that Judge will not be wearing pinstripes next season, which is a large assumption to make. However, should the all-powerful slugger leave the Bronx shortly after securing his first MVP award, the Red Sox have to be factored into the mix.
Judge was hesitant to answer a direct question about whether he would consider signing with Boston (which was a no-win situation) but raved about the Red Sox's fanbase and certainly sounded open to the concept of playing in front of the Fenway faithful on a nightly basis.
Boston has loads of money coming off the books this offseason and certainly could use a boost in the outfield. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom seemingly has his sights set on finding a new deal for shortstop Xander Bogaerts, but could pivot to another 30-year-old slugger if the board falls just right.
Given the Red Sox's need to extend both Rafael Devers and Bogaerts, it seems more like a pipe dream than anything else to acquire Judge, but they have the financial flexibility to go in whichever direction they please.
