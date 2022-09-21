Breakout Star Ceddanne Rafaela Wins Red Sox Minor League Player Of Year

The Boston Red Sox entered the season with a myriad of promising prospects but the one who had the best overall season was vastly overlooked.

Ceddanne Rafaela was named Baseball America's Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year on Tuesday, and for good reason.

The versatile 22-year-old hit .299 with an organization-leading 63 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 86 RBIs, 28 steals (in 35 attempts) and a .880 OPS in 116 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

At an unassuming 5-foot-8, 152 pounds, Rafaela entered the season as the Red Sox's No. 28 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and has since climbed all the way up to No. 3.

On top of a breakout season offensively, Rafaela has become one of the best defenders in professional baseball. He's considered to be a Gold Glove caliber center fielder already and can play shortstop at an elite level as well.

Rafaela could become a highly impactful player at the major league level. He's already one of the best defenders in the game but will have to continue to prove himself at the plate.

The biggest flaw in his game is his plate discipline. Rafaela posted a concerning 113-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season. Those numbers already are concerning and likely will get worse against higher-level pitching.

Still, he's showing the potential to be a five-tool player after about as strong of a breakout year as a player can have.

More MLB: Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Blast Playoff-Clinching Grand Slam