Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Off Market After Signing With Champion Astros

The rich just keep getting richer.

The reigning World Series champion Houston Astros somehow got even better Monday afternoon.

Houston reportedly inked 2020 American League Most Valuable Player José Abreu to a three-year contract, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.

The three-time All-Star made his MLB debut in 2014 and has spent his entire nine-year career to date so far with the Chicago White sox. Abreu has been one of the finest first basemen in the league since coming on to the scene.

Although Houston went on to win the World Series, one position where they could have used an upgrade in production was first base and they certainly have that now. In nine years Abreu has clubbed 243 home runs, driven in 863 RBIs, and slashed an impressive .292/.354/.506.

With being one of the better bats in free agency, Abreu certainly had a robust market. Many even considered it to be a perfect signing for the Boston Red Sox to help bridge the gap until Triston Casas can play every day.

Abreu himself even considered Boston to be "high on the list" of teams he was choosing from, according to Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's "Inside the Clubhouse" podcast, but ultimately the 35-year-old chose elsewhere.

The slugger would've fit in well with the Red Sox, but now the squad will have to work even harder in free agency if they want to get to the same level as the Astros heading into 2023.

More MLB: MLB Insider Pegs Red Sox As Landing Spot For Free Agent All-Star Pitcher