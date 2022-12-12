Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts

Who will be playing infield for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?

After the loss of four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts, this is now the biggest question swirling around the team as they attempt to put together a competitive roster heading into next season.

There are plenty of routes the Red Sox could take -- although the easiest and best still likely would have been re-signing Bogaerts -- to put together a solid infield next season. If the Red Sox opted to take an internal route, they could move Trevor Story back over to shortstop and either have Enrique Hernandez or Christian Arroyo take over the bulk of the duty at second base.

If Boston looked outside of the organization, there are plenty of players available through free agency or even reportedly through trade that could help improve the roster. One option the Red Sox could take that would be cost-effective is re-signing Jose Iglesias.

Iglesias began his career with the Red Sox in 2011 and stayed with the squad until being dealt to the Detroit Tigers during the 2013 season. The 32-year-old spent the next five seasons in Detroit and earned his lone All-Star nod during the 2015 season.

The middle infielder returned to Boston late in the 2021 season and impressed slashing .356/.406/.508 across 23 games. Iglesias spent the 2022 season with the Colorado Rockies and shined once again slashing .292/.328/.380 in 118 games played.

Spotrac projects Iglesias to command a deal of just over $5 million in annual value and if the Red Sox were to make a move, they immediately would be better than they are today while maintaining financial flexibility to be spent elsewhere, like starting pitching.

With an addition of Iglesias, the Red Sox could afford to sign an All-Star like Carlos Rodon, or potentially ink multiple deals with players like Nathan Eovaldi and longtime New York Mets hurler Noah Syndergaard.

There are plenty of options the Red Sox could take and Iglesias at least present the team with a familiar one.

