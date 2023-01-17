Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In Two Of The Top Remaining Free Agents

Boston has a few players on their radar

The Boston Red Sox appear to be making a much-needed late push to add talent to a depleted 2023 roster with spring training approaching.

While the bulk of premier free agents already have signed, there still are some impact players available. Many of which have been linked to Boston in recent days.

"Red Sox have Adam Duvall and Josh Harrison on (their) radar, among others," the New York Post's Jon Heyman tweeted Tuesday. "Shortstop would seem to be a need. Elvis Andrus, José Iglesias and Andrelton Simmons (are) still among free agents."

Duvall has been heavily linked to Boston in recent days, and appears to be close to a decision. The 34-year-old would provide Gold-Glove defense with serious power.

In a down year, the right-hander hit .213 with 29 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 36 RBIs and a .677 OPS in 86 games for the Atlanta Braves. He missed a good chunk of the second half with a left wrist sprain.

Duvall's last full season was quite productive. He hit .228 with 57 extra-base hits including 38 home runs, a league-leading 113 RBIs and a .772 OPS in 146 games between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves in 2021. He also earned a National League Gold Glove in right field.

Last season, Duvall continued his strong defensive play, ranking in the 88th percentile for Outs Above Average, 78th percentile for arm strength and 74th percentile for outfielder jump.

He would likely enter the mix for center field and right field, and in many ways would be able to replicate the production of Hunter Renfroe -- who underwent a career resurgence after joining Boston prior to the 2021 season.

Harrison is one of a few quality middle infielders unsigned and would fit well into the Red Sox's roster.

The 35-year-old hit .256 with 28 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 27 RBIs and a .687 OPS in 199 games with the Chicago White Sox last season.

Harrison would primarily serve as a second baseman, but did log games at third base, shortstop and left field last season.

As far as the rest of the names mentioned, Heyman appeared to speculate more than report anything. Boston reportedly has shown interest in Andrus -- another strong defender with solid pop. Iglesias and Simmons have not been linked to the Red Sox at this point.

