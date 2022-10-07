Nine Ex-Red Sox To Root For In MLB's First-Ever Wild Card Weekend

The Boston Red Sox have been eliminated from postseason play for the better part of the second half of the season, but that doesn't mean the fanbase won't have plenty to root for.

Here are nine names to follow during Major League Baseball's first-ever wild card weekend:

Tampa Bay Rays (4):

LHP Jalen Beeks

LHP Jeffrey Springs

RHP Javy Guerra

OF Manual Margot



It's tough to root for an American League East rival, but the Rays actually have the most Red Sox representation in the opening round of the postseason. None of them made any real impact while in the organization, but they certainly altered the direction of the franchise.

Beeks was traded for Nathan Eovaldi at the 2018 MLB trade deadline, which massively altered the Red Sox franchise for five seasons. The southpaw also has arguably become the better player, and had a much stronger season, headlined by a 2.80 ERA in 61 innings.

Springs had the smallest impact for Boston, as they received catching prospect Ronaldo Hernandez and shortstop prospect Nick Sogard (both currently in Triple-A Worcester) for Springs, horrid reliever Chris Mazza and cash. Of the group, Springs has been the best player, and it's not close. The southpaw is boasting a 2.35 ERA in 135 1/3 innings for the Rays.

Margot and Guerra made significant impacts on the Red Sox franchise. The duo, along with two other prospects were sent in a haul to the San Diego Padres for right-handed closer Craig Kimbrel, another staple of the 2018 World Series team. Interestingly, Guerra was a shortstop at the time and then figured out he could throw a baseball 100 mph and made the switch to the bullpen.

Cleveland Guardians (1):

Manager Terry Francona

Francona's accomplishments and impact on the Red Sox organization do not have to be highlighted though they can simply be summarized with: 2004 and 2007.

Once again, the crafty manager has taken an unassuming Guardians team to the postseason. They are the first team in MLB history to make the postseason as the youngest team in the league. They can thank Francona's leadership for that in what could be his final season as a manager.

It's also worth watching next season's Red Sox ace Shane Bieber, who will be acquired via trade this winter in one of many of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's upcoming splash moves.

Philadelphia Phillies (1):

OF/DH Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber powered the Phillies into the postseason, not only by leading the National League in home runs with 46 but by belting two in the playoff-clinching win Monday over the Houston Astros.

A year ago he was a massive part of the Red Sox playoff run that fell just two wins shy of a World Series berth.

Toronto Blue Jays (1):

OF Jackie Bradley Jr.

There's a good chance that Bradley will be the biggest fan favorite on the list, as he was a cornerstone of the franchise for nine seasons. Bradley arguably is the greatest defensive outfielder in Red Sox history, and will always be remembered for his extensive highlight reel in Boston. The 32-year-old has been even worse at the plate with Toronto than he was in Boston this season, but he'll have a key role on the roster for his aforementioned defense.

Fellow outfielder George Springer also is on the roster, who has never donned a Red Sox uniform but the NESN broadcast has made a point to note that he played baseball at UConn every single time he's played them in order to build some sort of New England connection. By association, he gets half a point for having a stretch of an affiliation to the region. If you are not over it yet, you are allowed to denounce him for being a cheater with the Astros. Up to you.

San Diego Padres (1):

PBP Commentator Don Orsillo

The regional networks do not have the rights to postseason games, but he'll get a ring if the Padres go all the way. Never met a Red Sox fan who doesn't love Orsillo.

New York Mets (1):

RHP Adam Ottavino



Ottavino was a steady presence in the 2021 Red Sox bullpen that was quite shaky at times. He particularly picked up the slack when closer Matt Barnes completely fell apart in the second half. He's now one of the top arms in the Mets' bullpen.

Also worth scouting: RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Edwin Díaz, OF Mark Canha. The Mets boast a strong group of impending free agents worth taking a look at as Boston plans out a complete retooling of the roster. deGrom arguably is the best pitcher on the planet, Díaz is the top closer in the game and Canha will be among the top outfielders in the free-agent class. All three would fill needs for the Red Sox, and you can bank on Boston being linked to each of them at some point.

