Red Sox's Minor League Award Winners Evidence Of Growth In Farm System

The Boston Red Sox farm system has been one of the biggest risers in the league since chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom took the reigns in 2020, and the organization's minor league awards depict just how much internal growth has occurred.

The Red Sox, like all other organizations, have given out minor league awards for years, but this year's crop outshines the past.

Here are the Red Sox's 2022 minor league award winners:

Offensive Player of the Year: 1B Niko Kavadas

Kavadas has proven to be a steal since being selected in the 11th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. This season the slugger hit .280 with 52 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and a .990 OPS in 120 games between Single-A Salem, High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

The most impressive aspect of Kavadas' game is his plate discipline. Despite his 6-foot-1, 235-pound frame giving off the impression of a strikeout or home run hitter, the Notre Dame product posted a 152-to-102 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In today's game, that's about as good as it gets.

His numbers took a dive since his promotion to Double-A, but a 24-game sample size is nothing to get all worked up about. Should he continue to rake next season, likely resuming his stint with the Portland Sea Dogs, he could really fast-track his path to the big leagues.

He'll be one of eight Red Sox prospects headed to the Arizona Fall League to continue their respective developments against other top prospects in the game.

Defensive Player of the Year: INF/OF Ceddanne Rafaela

Rafaela was the team's fastest-rising prospect, jumping from the Red Sox's No. 28 prospect all the way up to No. 3. The versatile defensive wizard has been called one of the best outfielders in all of baseball, with many citing that he could have won a Gold Glove at the MLB level this season had he been given the opportunity.

On top of his outfield prowess, Rafaela is said to be a near Gold Glove-caliber defender at shortstop as well.

The most impressive part about this award is that he easily could have been named the Offensive Player of the Year as well. The 22-year-old hit .299 with 63 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 86 RBIs, 28 steals (in 35 attempts) and a .880 OPS in 116 games between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland.

The Red Sox do not officially have an overall Minor League Player of the Year award, but Baseball America named one recipient for each organization and rightfully gave the nod to Rafaela.

Starting Pitcher of the Year: RHP Brayan Bello

Bello was the most tantalizing Red Sox pitching prospect since Clay Buchholz, if not earlier. The electric 23-year-old posted a 10-4 record with a 2.34 ERA, 129-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .186 batting average against in 96 innings across 18 appearances between Double-A Portland and Triple-Worcester.

His call up to Boston was a little premature and caused some bumps in the road, but he's been dominant in his last five starts for the Red Sox and drawing comparison to Hall of Famer Pedro Martnez... from Pedro Martinez.

Relief Pitcher of the Year: RHP Franklin German

German posted a 5-2 record with seven saves in eight opportunities, a pair of holds, 2.72 ERA, 64-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and an insane .155 batting average against in 49 2/3 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

The 24-year-old was elevated to the major league roster in a controversial transaction as catcher Kevin Plawecki was designated for assignment, which pitcher Nathan Eovaldi spoke out against.

German has struggled since coming up to Boston but has plenty of promise and projects to factor into next season's bullpen.

Baserunner of the Year: INF David Hamilton

Hamilton stole 70 bases in only 78 attempts for the Sea Dogs, setting a record for the most swiped bags in the team's history. Safe to say the organization got this pick right.

Hamilton, who was one of two prospects acquired in the Jackie Bradley Jr./Hunter Renfroe trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, did not post incredible stats but came on strong in the final month and will have a shot to make a name for himself next season, likely with Triple-A Worcester.

The 24-year-old hit .251 with 16 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .740 OPS in 119 games, all with the Sea Dogs.

Latin Program Position Player of the Year: INF/OF Andy Lugo

Lugo, who the Red Sox signed to a minor-league deal in July of 2021, is gaining notoriety during his age 18 season. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound utility man hit .318 with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 30 RBIs and a .782 OPS in 56 games with the Dominican Summer League Boston Blue Team.

Lugo likely will make his American professional debut next season.

Latin Program Pitcher of the Year: RHP Eybersson Polanco

Polanco was nearly unhittable for the DSL Boston Red Team, posting a 1.78 ERA with a 50-to-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .179 batting average against in 50 2/3 innings across 12 starts.

The 19-year-old, right-hander is another candidate to make his American professional debut next season.

The Red Sox minor league award winners are a talented bunch, more so than in years past. The list shows just how strong of a system Bloom has been able to build in just three seasons in Boston, one of which was only 60 games.