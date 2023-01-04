Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth

Boston could use a reliable veteran to fortify the roster

Could the Boston Red Sox take a shot on a former core member of the Houston Astros to improve an area of need?

No, not superstar shortstop Carlos Correa, though his second contract dispute of the offseason could put him back on the market for a third time in the same winter.

Former Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is a free agent, and he's a strong fit for the Red Sox's retooled roster.

The 38-year-old hit .242 with 48 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 53 RBIs and a .647 OPS in 146 games last season.

While his overall numbers are not eye-popping, he brings a lot to the table.

Gurriel only struck out 73 times in 584 plate appearances while ranking in the 94th percentile for strikeout rate and 96th percentile in chase rate.

When the Red Sox were at their worst last season, it was because they lacked plate discipline and bat-to-ball skills. Gurriel could add a more measured approach to a roster that tends to get a little too aggressive.

Gurriel's home-run pop is on the decline, but his 40 doubles a season ago ranked sixth in the American League. He can still do plenty of damage, and would be aided by the Green Monster should he come to Boston.

The Red Sox have top prospect Triston Casas set to log the majority of innings at first base next season, but Gurriel would be a perfect compliment.

Unlike fellow veteran Eric Hosmer -- who was released and is now expected to join the Chicago Cubs -- Gurriel is a right-handed hitter.

Boston needs right-handed bats and could especially use one to support Casas. Gurriel hit .265 with a .740 OPS against left-handed pitching last season. Those numbers would come in handy either off the bench or in place of Casas should he become more of a platoon player in his first full season at the major league level.

Overall, Gurriel fits a lot of boxes for both Boston and what Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom appears to be in search of.

Bloom has targeted high-upside veterans on the tail-end of their careers all offseason -- Chris Martin, Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner and Corey Kluber.

Gurriel is just two seasons removed from winning the American League Batting Title and will not cost much to acquire. Considering he hit .319 with a .846 OPS and 131 OPS+ in 2021, Gurriel fits the diamond in the rough mold Bloom covets.

It also appears that Bloom is handing out short-term deals to the aforementioned former star players in an effort to bridge the gap to the Red Sox's next core roster -- hopefully aided by an improved farm system.

Gurriel would fit into Bloom's strategy nicely and can provide a spark to the 2023 roster.

